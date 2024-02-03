Threshold Price Tops $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $252.95 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02538559 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $7,161,396.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

