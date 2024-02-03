Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 6,631 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.23% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $64.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

