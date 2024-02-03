Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 47,035 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,035 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,959,000 after buying an additional 9,617,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,397,000 after purchasing an additional 917,831 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KW opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,599,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,946,049.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

