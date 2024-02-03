Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 18,400 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.25% of Popular worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Popular by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Popular by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in Popular by 264.3% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP opened at $86.20 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Popular Profile



Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

