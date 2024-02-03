Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.15% of TD SYNNEX worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283,655 shares of company stock valued at $231,857,002 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNX opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.82. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $108.92.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

