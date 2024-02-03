Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Nomad Foods by 41.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,518,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NOMD opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.76. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

