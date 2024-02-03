Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

