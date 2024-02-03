Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $11.70 Million Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,760 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EchoStar by 159.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in EchoStar by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SATS. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

