Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.2 %

Ryanair stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

