Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 337 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.52.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,884,428. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $945.18 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $973.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $833.22. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

