Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 11,435 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

