Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Thermon Group Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE THR opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.22. Thermon Group has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Thermon Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.