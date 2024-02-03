Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
NYSE THR opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.22. Thermon Group has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
