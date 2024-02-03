TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

