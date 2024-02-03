The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

