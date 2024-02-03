The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 182,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,973,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,419. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $98.05.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

