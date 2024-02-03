The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.95%.

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

MCS stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.60 million, a PE ratio of 226.95, a PEG ratio of 181.07 and a beta of 1.46. Marcus has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 466.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 45,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,906,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

