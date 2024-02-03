The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MACGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -377.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Macerich has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

