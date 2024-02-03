The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $34.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $58,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

