The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Shares Down 1.3%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 157.50 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.00). 143,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 419,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.03).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of £640.51 million, a P/E ratio of 615.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.51.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
