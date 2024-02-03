The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE CI opened at $323.97 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.