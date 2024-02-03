TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins dropped their price objective on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of TFI International

NYSE:TFII opened at $132.85 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $138.16. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth $3,270,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.