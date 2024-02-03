TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.62.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins dropped their price objective on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth $3,270,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
