Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,092,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 489.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 16.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,804,000 after acquiring an additional 133,793 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.29. 385,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,179. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $347,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

