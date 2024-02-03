Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $548.04 million and $15.96 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001426 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,809,467,688,209 coins and its circulating supply is 5,781,919,032,749 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

