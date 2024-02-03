Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tencent Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. Tencent has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

