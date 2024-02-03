Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Laizer Kornwasser Sells 7,882 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.3 %

TDOC opened at $19.79 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

