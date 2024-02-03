Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,004 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $179.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

