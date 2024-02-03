Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading Down 1.2%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Tantalus Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,538.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of -0.01.

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

