Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Trading 1.2% Higher

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 515,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 700,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Talkspace in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Talkspace Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Talkspace had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the third quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter worth $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

See Also

