T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,071,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,592 shares of company stock worth $405,996,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

