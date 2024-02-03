Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Down 0.8%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $27.04. 20,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 67,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $812.16 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysmex Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

