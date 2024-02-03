Susquehanna Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $150.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.79.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.