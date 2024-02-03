Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

