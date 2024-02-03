Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Shares Up 1%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.61. 15,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 14,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

