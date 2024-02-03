Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $360.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $315.00.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.52.

NYSE:SYK opened at $342.05 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $342.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

