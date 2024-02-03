StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Down 12.5%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 236,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 186,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

StrikePoint Gold Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

