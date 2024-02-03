Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 0.2 %

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

