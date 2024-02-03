Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion.
Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 0.2 %
Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.
