StockNews.com Upgrades Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Ashland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Ashland Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ASH opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ashland’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

