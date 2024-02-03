StockNews.com Lowers VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

VOXX International Trading Down 1.7 %

VOXX opened at $8.19 on Friday. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Steven R. Downing bought 1,568,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in VOXX International by 157.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

