StockNews.com Lowers STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STM. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

