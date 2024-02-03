StockNews.com Lowers NiSource (NYSE:NI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NI. Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 71.14%.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,582,000 after buying an additional 39,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,986,000 after buying an additional 371,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,952,000 after buying an additional 326,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

