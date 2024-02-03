StockNews.com Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $150.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $179.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.14.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 5.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 36,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.