StockNews.com Lowers Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Matthews International Price Performance

Matthews International stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 76.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 15,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Featured Articles

