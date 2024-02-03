StockNews.com Lowers Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Enel Chile Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 26.84%.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enel Chile by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 397,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 84,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Stories

