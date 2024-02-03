StockNews.com Lowers AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.40.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 593,181 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after buying an additional 581,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after buying an additional 260,639 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

