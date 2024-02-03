StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.24. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $8.31.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

