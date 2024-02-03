StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TNXP opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.24. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $8.31.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.