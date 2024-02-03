StockNews.com Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.48.

SWKS stock opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

