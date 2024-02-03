StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

