StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AEL opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,328 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $51,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $35,057,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $26,850,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

