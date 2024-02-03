StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE AEL opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.80.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Equity Investment Life
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.