Stephens Cuts Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $87.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 690,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after buying an additional 77,638 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

