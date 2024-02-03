Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $102.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

